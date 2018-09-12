Lennar Co. (LEN) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Lennar were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 8,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $72.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.13. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,042,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,795.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

