Lear Co. (LEA) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 67.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lear by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 625,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,478,000 after acquiring an additional 51,811 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Lear by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

NYSE LEA opened at $158.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $153.01 and a 52 week high of $206.36. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.04). Lear had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.