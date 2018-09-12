LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. Barclays currently has a $39.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LHO has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.54.

Shares of LHO stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.09.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). LaSalle Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHO. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LaSalle Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at $232,080,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in LaSalle Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at $82,940,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in LaSalle Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at $64,258,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LaSalle Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at $50,779,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. bought a new position in LaSalle Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at $19,457,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Company Profile

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling 10,452 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

