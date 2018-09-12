Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market cap of $110.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.19. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 6.91%. analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 196,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 81,603 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 301,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

