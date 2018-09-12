Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

LBAI traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.85. 76,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,068. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,046,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,571.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 202,324 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,331,000 after purchasing an additional 155,603 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 161,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 139,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

