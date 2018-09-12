Krilogy Financial LLC Has $8.24 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 2.1% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 263.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,444,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,422,942 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 159.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 117,277 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 684,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,822,000 after purchasing an additional 97,661 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 184,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 69,691 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 245.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 84,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 60,389 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $54.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

