KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. BidaskClub lowered KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on KLA-Tencor to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

In related news, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $182,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Lorig sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total value of $298,941.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,115 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,246. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 905.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. KLA-Tencor has a one year low of $96.02 and a one year high of $123.96. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 88.65% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

