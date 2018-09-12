KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 28th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

In other KKR Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Christopher A. Sheldon purchased 14,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.56 per share, with a total value of $248,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

