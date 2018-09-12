Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (KND) Holdings Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:KND) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,388 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Kindred Healthcare worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,876 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,779 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 153,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KND shares. TheStreet lowered Kindred Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Kindred Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $821.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Kindred Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

Kindred Healthcare Profile

Kindred Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Hospitals, Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services, and RehabCare. The company provides long-term acute care (LTAC) services to post-intensive care and medically complex patients, including the critically ill and suffering from multiple organ system failures most commonly of the cardiovascular, pulmonary, kidney, gastro-intestinal, and cutaneous systems.

