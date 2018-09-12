Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

KIN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KIN opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $478.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $591,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,073,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,669,594.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 845,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $8,029,989.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,200. 15.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIN. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,218,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,628,000 after buying an additional 456,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after buying an additional 253,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after buying an additional 221,578 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 318,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 153,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $752,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.