Keyera (KEY) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEY. GMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$40.25 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.20.

Keyera stock opened at C$35.28 on Tuesday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$31.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.44.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.15. Keyera had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$972.50 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%.

In other Keyera news, insider Michael Andrew Freeman sold 3,200 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.23, for a total value of C$119,136.00.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Marketing segment is involved in the marketing of NGLs, such as propane, butane, condensate, sulphur, and iso-octane, as well as various crude oil midstream activities.

