Karnalyte Resources (KRN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.32

Karnalyte Resources Inc (TSE:KRN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 7750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Company Profile (TSE:KRN)

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Karnalyte property comprising subsurface mineral leases KL 246, KL 247A, and KLSA-010 covering an area of approximately 90,766 acres of land located in south central Saskatchewan.

