Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

KALA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush set a $47.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 236,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,870. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -1.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

