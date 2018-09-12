Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.19). Kadmon posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KDMN shares. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

NYSE:KDMN opened at $3.65 on Friday. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the second quarter worth $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Kadmon during the second quarter worth $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter worth $106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the second quarter worth $148,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

