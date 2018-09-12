JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Cairn Energy (CNE) Price Target to GBX 306

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 241 ($3.14) to GBX 306 ($3.99) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.52) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.17) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cairn Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 274.41 ($3.57).

CNE opened at GBX 226 ($2.94) on Wednesday. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 164.20 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 237 ($3.09).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

