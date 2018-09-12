JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 587,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,048 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.5% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $61,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. FSI Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “$111.53” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $119.50 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $3,502,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $114.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.10 and a 1 year high of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 22.80%. research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.