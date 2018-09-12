Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Atlantic Trust Group LLC

Atlantic Trust Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,019,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,444 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Atlantic Trust Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Atlantic Trust Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $258,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $138.51 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $118.62 and a 52-week high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $368.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.34.

In related news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,584.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $3,909,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

