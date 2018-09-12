Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holdings Lowered by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,435,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,727 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.9% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,209,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TT International raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 254.1% during the first quarter. TT International now owns 136,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 97,969 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,495,000 after acquiring an additional 72,159 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $138.51 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $118.62 and a 52 week high of $148.32. The company has a market cap of $368.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.34.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $1,083,584.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $3,909,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.