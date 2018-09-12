John Menzies plc (MNZS) Insider Purchases £10,015.60 in Stock

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) insider Silla Maizey acquired 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 584 ($7.61) per share, with a total value of £10,015.60 ($13,046.24).

LON MNZS opened at GBX 582.02 ($7.58) on Wednesday. John Menzies plc has a one year low of GBX 607 ($7.91) and a one year high of GBX 750 ($9.77).

Get John Menzies alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th.

MNZS has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.29) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 748 ($9.74) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Friday, August 10th.

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aviation. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.