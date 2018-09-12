Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2019 Earnings (NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Hoglund now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.27). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $79.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. DA Davidson set a $37.00 price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,188,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,180,000 after purchasing an additional 429,056 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,118,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,481,000 after purchasing an additional 34,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 865,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,705,000 after purchasing an additional 125,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 22,838 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.55%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.