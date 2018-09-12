Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) is First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s Largest Position

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for 4.3% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $14,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2,423.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JEC. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $74.68.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

