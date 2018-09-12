Jabil Inc (JBL) Stake Lessened by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177,131 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth $209,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Jabil by 269.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Jabil had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 14th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $383,219.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,841,966.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 41,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,584 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

