istar Inc (STAR) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,118,960.00 in Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 129,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $2,118,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,387,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,784,153.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of istar stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. istar Inc has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43.
istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $171.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. istar had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. analysts expect that istar Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. istar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in istar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in istar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in istar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in istar by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 25,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in istar by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About istar
iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.
See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?
Receive News & Ratings for istar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for istar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.