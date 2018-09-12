istar Inc (STAR) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,118,960.00 in Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 129,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $2,118,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,387,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,784,153.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of istar stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. istar Inc has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43.

Get istar alerts:

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $171.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. istar had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. analysts expect that istar Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. istar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. istar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in istar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in istar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in istar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in istar by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 25,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in istar by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for istar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for istar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.