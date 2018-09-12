iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Shares Bought by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $103,526,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $78,203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 927,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,661,000 after purchasing an additional 302,929 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $24,490,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 255,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 190,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $101.60 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $102.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.