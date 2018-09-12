iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) Shares Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.1% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $42,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR opened at $222.46 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $224.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.