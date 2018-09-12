iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Holdings Reduced by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 343,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,466,000 after acquiring an additional 33,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,207,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,631,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,010 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $154.52 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $123.32 and a 12 month high of $156.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

