iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) Stake Increased by Ruggie Capital Group

Ruggie Capital Group grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Ruggie Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ruggie Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 62,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $117.44 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $122.53.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

