Iradimed (IRMD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Iradimed from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Iradimed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

IRMD opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Iradimed has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.19 million, a PE ratio of 375.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Iradimed had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. equities research analysts forecast that Iradimed will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iradimed news, VP Steven M. Nardi sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $182,355.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John K. Mccreery sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,341 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Iradimed by 820.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Iradimed by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 74,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,137 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iradimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Iradimed by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Iradimed by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,097 shares during the period. 19.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name.

