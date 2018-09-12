iPic Entertainment (IPIC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “iPic Entertainment Inc. provides premier luxury restaurant-and-theater brand. The company’s entertainment platforms offer movie theaters and bar/restaurants. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. IPic Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. “

Separately, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of iPic Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 21st.

IPIC stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.97. iPic Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.21 million. sell-side analysts forecast that iPic Entertainment will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

