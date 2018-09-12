Investors Sell Valero Energy (VLO) on Strength (VLO)

Investors sold shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $54.05 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $116.32 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $62.27 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Valero Energy had the 20th highest net out-flow for the day. Valero Energy traded up $1.21 for the day and closed at $116.31

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Valero Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.59.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $31.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $116,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $850,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 337,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,979,000 after buying an additional 51,212 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.