Investors Sell Tesla (TSLA) on Strength (TSLA)

Traders sold shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $773.95 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $866.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $92.52 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Tesla had the 10th highest net out-flow for the day. Tesla traded up $11.10 for the day and closed at $290.54

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $385.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Morningstar set a $179.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.71.

Get Tesla alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 50.84% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $671,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,208 shares in the company, valued at $53,813,518.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total value of $1,077,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,736.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $114,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.