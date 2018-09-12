Investors Buy Shares of United Continental (UAL) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $59.62 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $33.02 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.60 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, United Continental had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. United Continental traded down ($1.32) for the day and closed at $87.80

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. Buckingham Research set a $108.00 price objective on United Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Continental from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded United Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Continental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.23%. United Continental’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in United Continental by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,373,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,998,000 after buying an additional 119,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Continental by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,075,000 after buying an additional 144,690 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,781,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United Continental during the 1st quarter worth about $84,777,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in United Continental by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,105,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,800,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

