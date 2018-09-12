Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 12th (ALV, BARC, BDEV, BKG, BWY, CBK, CNE, DBK, ELM, EZJ)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 12th:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €220.00 ($255.81) price target by analysts at equinet AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 215 ($2.80) to GBX 210 ($2.74). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 658 ($8.57) to GBX 678 ($8.83). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,729 ($48.57) to GBX 3,873 ($50.45). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,584 ($46.68) to GBX 3,390 ($44.16). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €11.00 ($12.79) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 335 ($4.36) to GBX 295 ($3.84). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) was given a €11.50 ($13.37) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 340 ($4.43) to GBX 330 ($4.30). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 2,059 ($26.82) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.90 ($3.37) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 510 ($6.64) to GBX 570 ($7.42). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 55 ($0.72). They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 92 ($1.20) to GBX 93 ($1.21). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Nordex (ETR:NDX1) was given a €10.00 ($11.63) target price by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,551 ($33.23) to GBX 2,474 ($32.23). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class A (LON:RDSA) had its target price raised by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 2,800 ($36.47) to GBX 2,880 ($37.51). HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 658 ($8.57) to GBX 693 ($9.03). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 400 ($5.21) to GBX 380 ($4.95). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SSE (LON:SSE) was given a GBX 1,350 ($17.58) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its target price lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 970 ($12.64) to GBX 945 ($12.31). They currently have a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

Telford Homes (LON:TEF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 415 ($5.41) to GBX 469 ($6.11). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vectura Group (LON:VEC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 92 ($1.20) to GBX 88 ($1.15). They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

