Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,724,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,392,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,875 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 210.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,085,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,843,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2,766.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,610,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th.

