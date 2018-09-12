IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (IPCI) Shares Down 17.1%

Shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) were down 17.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 531,615 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 280,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IPCI shares. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl in a report on Friday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Get IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $17.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. equities analysts predict that IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,128,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl makes up about 0.9% of Anson Funds Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 4.89% of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (NASDAQ:IPCI)

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in Canada. It develops various drug delivery systems and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.