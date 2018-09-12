Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Downgraded by Roth Capital to Neutral

Roth Capital cut shares of Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IDTI. Cowen initiated coverage on Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Integrated Device Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Integrated Device Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Integrated Device Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integrated Device Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Shares of IDTI opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. Integrated Device Technology has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.91 million. Integrated Device Technology had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Integrated Device Technology will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integrated Device Technology news, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $400,794.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,631,221.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 16,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $575,734.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,723,610.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,363 shares of company stock worth $4,029,367 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Integrated Device Technology by 19.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,733,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,527,000 after buying an additional 447,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Integrated Device Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,977,000 after buying an additional 21,864 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the second quarter worth $36,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Integrated Device Technology by 1,258.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,117,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,640,000 after buying an additional 1,035,630 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Integrated Device Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,109,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,357,000 after buying an additional 44,830 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

