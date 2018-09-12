Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Downgraded by Roth Capital to Neutral

Roth Capital cut shares of Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IDTI. Cowen initiated coverage on Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Integrated Device Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Integrated Device Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Integrated Device Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integrated Device Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.54.
Shares of IDTI opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. Integrated Device Technology has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
In other Integrated Device Technology news, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $400,794.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,631,221.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 16,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $575,734.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,723,610.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,363 shares of company stock worth $4,029,367 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Integrated Device Technology by 19.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,733,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,527,000 after buying an additional 447,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Integrated Device Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,977,000 after buying an additional 21,864 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the second quarter worth $36,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Integrated Device Technology by 1,258.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,117,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,640,000 after buying an additional 1,035,630 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Integrated Device Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,109,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,357,000 after buying an additional 44,830 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Integrated Device Technology Company Profile
Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.
