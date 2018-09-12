Insperity (NSP) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.10

Media stories about Insperity (NYSE:NSP) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Insperity earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.3540060618224 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. First Analysis reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NSP stock opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. Insperity has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $121.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $922.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.20 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 122.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In related news, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 45,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $4,723,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 582,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,097,998.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas S. Sharp sold 1,823 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $210,738.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,185.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,663 shares of company stock valued at $18,651,192. Insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.