Insider Selling: Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Director Sells 370,470 Shares of Stock

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Director John G. Danhakl sold 370,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $46,245,770.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IQV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $91.57 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,127,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Iqvia by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 378,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 807,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Iqvia by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,170,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,173,000 after acquiring an additional 546,878 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Iqvia by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,113,000 after acquiring an additional 341,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth about $32,363,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.79.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.