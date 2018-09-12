Insider Selling: Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Director Sells 221,900 Shares of Stock

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Director John G. Danhakl sold 221,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.63, for a total value of $28,099,197.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:IQV opened at $124.99 on Wednesday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $91.57 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Iqvia by 19.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Iqvia by 6.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in Iqvia by 1.3% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 48,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Iqvia by 177.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management grew its stake in Iqvia by 0.6% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 125,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Iqvia from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Iqvia from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Iqvia from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Iqvia to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

