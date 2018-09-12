Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (INNT) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Get Innovate Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 166.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,098.06%. equities research analysts expect that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INNT. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,256,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,616,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.