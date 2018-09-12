Inmarsat (ISAT) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Inmarsat (LON:ISAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Inmarsat from GBX 420 ($5.47) to GBX 460 ($5.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Inmarsat to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 385 ($5.01) to GBX 560 ($7.29) in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Inmarsat from GBX 490 ($6.38) to GBX 560 ($7.29) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.07) target price on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 559.12 ($7.28).

LON:ISAT opened at GBX 503 ($6.55) on Wednesday. Inmarsat has a 1-year low of GBX 381.20 ($4.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 865 ($11.27).

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

