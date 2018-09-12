Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.08

Media coverage about Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ingersoll-Rand earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.4434434767721 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

IR opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12 month low of $79.63 and a 12 month high of $103.35.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,616 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

