Immersion (IMMR) Raised to Buy at Craig Hallum

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Get Immersion alerts:

Shares of IMMR opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Immersion has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $327.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Immersion had a return on equity of 86.57% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Immersion will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.