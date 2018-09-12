IBI Group (IBG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.57

IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.57 and last traded at C$4.60, with a volume of 7799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBG. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on IBI Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on IBI Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on IBI Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$93.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.80 million. IBI Group had a return on equity of 80.92% and a net margin of 6.12%.

In related news, Director Dale Elson Richmond sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.61, for a total value of C$112,200.00. Also, Director Michael Joseph Nobrega acquired 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.29 per share, with a total value of C$99,452.00. Insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $310,966 over the last quarter.

About IBI Group (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.