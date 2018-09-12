IBI Group (IBG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.57

IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.57 and last traded at C$4.60, with a volume of 7799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.71.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBG. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on IBI Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on IBI Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on IBI Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.
IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$93.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.80 million. IBI Group had a return on equity of 80.92% and a net margin of 6.12%.
About IBI Group (TSE:IBG)
IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.
