Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut Hudbay Minerals from a “focus list” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NYSE:HBM opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.97. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $371.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.00 million. analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 78.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth about $235,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 131.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth about $280,000. 58.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

