HSBC Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (RDSB) a GBX 2,880 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 2,880 ($37.51) price objective by equities research analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.99) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B from GBX 3,300 ($42.99) to GBX 3,100 ($40.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.47) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B from GBX 2,411 ($31.41) to GBX 2,830 ($36.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B from GBX 2,800 ($36.47) to GBX 2,900 ($37.78) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,758.42 ($35.93).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,516 ($32.77) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B has a 52-week low of GBX 2,037 ($26.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,617 ($34.09).

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

