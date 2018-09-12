HSBC Analysts Give BP (BP) a GBX 690 Price Target

BP (LON:BP) received a GBX 690 ($8.99) target price from investment analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised BP to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 510 ($6.64) to GBX 650 ($8.47) in a report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 560 ($7.29) to GBX 600 ($7.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 615 ($8.01) to GBX 650 ($8.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 617.95 ($8.05).

LON BP opened at GBX 547.90 ($7.14) on Wednesday. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 436.95 ($5.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 536.20 ($6.98).

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 58 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 564 ($7.35) per share, with a total value of £327.12 ($426.10).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

