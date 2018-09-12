Home Bancorp (HBCP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

HBCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.07. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $48.47.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.73 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.13%. analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 37.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,080,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 272,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,752,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 27.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 31,126 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.