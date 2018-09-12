Hilton Food Group (HFG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HFG. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Numis Securities cut shares of Hilton Food Group to an add rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 898 ($11.70).

Shares of LON:HFG opened at GBX 988 ($12.87) on Tuesday. Hilton Food Group has a 1-year low of GBX 620 ($8.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 900 ($11.72).

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 28.41%.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail meat packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products, as well as trades in meat products.

