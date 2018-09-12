Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 2,776 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 1,426.9% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 999.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 313.8% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $116,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,357.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $756,256.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Bank of America upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

KMB opened at $115.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $97.10 and a one year high of $123.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 432.18% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.21%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

